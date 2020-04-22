Artsakh's Defense Ministry publishes photos of parts of Azerbaijani downed UAV

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh has published the photos of the parts of the Azerbaijani UAV downed on April 21 in the southern direction of the contact line.

Artsakh's Defense Ministry informed ARMENPRESS on April 21 that the air defense units of the Defense Army of Artsakh located in the southern direction of the contact line detected Azerbaijani ORBITER reconnaissance UAV entering Artsakh’s air space on April 21 and down it. Artsakh’s Defense Ministry once again called on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from provocative actions and assured that any attempt will be adequately responded.