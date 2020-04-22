Lake Sevan level rises by 3cm

GAVAR, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The water level of Lake Sevan has increased by 3 cm compared to April 21 of 2019, the HayHydromet Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told ARMENPRESS.

As of April 21, 2020 Lake Sevan is situated at an altitude of 1900 meters and 53 centimeters above sea level.

Between January 9 – April 21 of 2020, 44 million 563 thousand cubic meters of water flowed into Lake Sevan through the Arpa-Sevan tunnel. An increase in discharge is observed in the lake’s inflow rivers.

Reporting and Writing by Khosrov Khlghatyan in Gavar; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan