Coronavirus case diagnosed in Lebanon refugee camp

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS.  The first coronavirus case has been reported at the refugee camp in eastern Lebanon.

According to RIA Novosti, a Palestinian refugee displaying symptoms was taken to a hospital in Beirut where the coronavirus was diagnosed.

The camp houses around 60,000 Palestinian refugees from Syria.

Local authorities said they are working to prevent the virus from spreading in the camp.

So far Lebanon has 677 confirmed cases, with 21 fatalities.

