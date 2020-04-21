Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 April

Artsakh’s Defense Army downs Azerbaijani UAV

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The air defense units of the Defense Army of Artsakh located in the southern direction of the contact line detected Azerbaijani ORBITER UAV entering Artsakh’s air space on April 21 and down it, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh’s Defense Ministry.

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry once again calls on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from provocative actions and assures that any attempt will be adequately responded.

‘’We will publish the parts of the downed UAV later’’, says the statement.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





