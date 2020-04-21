Russian FM comments on possibility of reducing gas price for Armenia and Belarus

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov announced that even in such a drop in energy prices, the commitments set by contracts remain in force, including for Armenia and Belarus. The FM said when these agreements were signed, the prices for energy resources have been lower than the market price, RIA Novosti reports.

“I think that of course allies should be provided with economic advantages, but when the price has reached where it is now, it is necessary to take into account that there are concrete commitments by contracts”, the FM said, asked why Russia is not reducing the gas price for the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, in case when it did that for some other countries which are not a member of the Union.

Lavrov said earlier Moscow has received proposals on reducing the gas price.

“I am confident that while observing the applications, and recently applications were received from our Belarussian and Armenian partners, our allied relations, of course, are under attention”, the FM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan