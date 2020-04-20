Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to hold video-conference on April 21

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a video conference with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA), as well as with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the participants discussed the recent developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process. Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan touched upon the general elections held in Artsakh.

The imperative of unconditionally observing the ceasefire amid the global fight against the COVID-19 was emphasized.

The participants exchanged views on the steps aimed at the continuity of activities under the current circumstances. In this context it was agreed to hold a video conference between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on April 21 with the mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.