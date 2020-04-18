Ambassador Balayan expects close cooperation with First Resident Dutch Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan commented on the appointment of Nico Schermers as First Resident Dutch Ambassador to Yerevan.

“Glad to read about Rijksoverheid [government of the Netherlands] decision to appoint an experienced diplomat Nico Schermers as First Resident Dutch Ambassador in Yerevan. Looking forward to our close cooperation”, the Armenian Ambassador wrote on Twitter.

