Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

Ambassador Balayan expects close cooperation with First Resident Dutch Ambassador to Armenia

Ambassador Balayan expects close cooperation with First Resident Dutch Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan commented on the appointment of Nico Schermers as First Resident Dutch Ambassador to Yerevan.

“Glad to read about Rijksoverheid [government of the Netherlands] decision to appoint an experienced diplomat Nico Schermers as First Resident Dutch Ambassador in Yerevan. Looking forward to our close cooperation”, the Armenian Ambassador wrote on Twitter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration