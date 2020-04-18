Georgia coronavirus cases reach 385
13:36, 18 April, 2020
YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia has reached 385, Novosti Gruzia reported citing the government-led StopCov.ge website.
15 new cases have been confirmed in the past one day.
So far, 84 people have recovered.
3 patients have died, aged 81, 86 and 76.
Georgia confirmed the first case of coronavirus on February 26.
4,971 citizens are under quarantine.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
