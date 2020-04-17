Artsakh coronavirus cases reach 7

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. A new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, Artsakh’s information center reports.

“The ministry of healthcare of Artsakh informs that the results of the 10 out of 11 tests conducted yesterday have been received, and 9 citizens tested negative for coronavirus. The new case has been confirmed in one of the representatives of the medical staff who contacted a resident of Karvachar who has been transported to the Republican medical center earlier. Currently works are being done to isolate the direct contacts of the healthcare worker”, the statement says. “We will inform about the test result of the remaining one citizen later after getting the result”.

The information center again urges to follow the official news to avoid fake and unverified reports.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Artsakh has reached 7. 2 patients have already recovered.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan