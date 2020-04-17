Armenians in entertainment come together for all-star COVID-19 relief concert
YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian singers and entertainers from around the world are collaborating to perform an international, online interactive concert amid the coronavirus pandemic. The proceeds of the May 2 concert will be directed to Armenia’s coronavirus response, to assist the healthcare system to acquire medicine and necessary equipment.
The more than 40-singer ensemble of the Together We Can concert will feature stars such as Harut Pambukhchyan, Iveta Mukuchyan, Hayko, Aram MP3, Tata, Arame, Armenchik, Garik & Sona, Andy and many more.
“One ticket, one saved life” – says the promo.
Reporting and writing by Angela Hambardzumyan
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan