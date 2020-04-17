Martin Galstyan passes confirmation vote to become next cenbank president

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament installed Martin Galstyan to serve as the next president of the Central Bank, replacing outgoing chief Artur Javadyan.

Galstyan, a Member of the Board of the Central Bank, was confirmed to the position by 104 votes in favor. 15 lawmakers voted against. He was nominated by the ruling My Step bloc.

Incumbent cenbank President Artur Javadyan’s term in office is ending in summer 2020.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan