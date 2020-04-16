Armenia to produce coronavirus test kits

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. 100,000 reagent testing kits have been imported from China to Armenia and will be provided to the Institute of Molecular Biology of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said, adding that polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kits for diagnosing the novel coronavirus will start to be produced in Armenia.

“We believe that even at this stage spending money on research and development is justified, this risk is justified, and we hope we will have the final result in the form we expect”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan