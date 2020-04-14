Despite coronavirus fears, oldest voter in Artsakh casts her vote at age of 111

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The oldest voter in Artsakh has cast her ballot at the age of 111 in the second round of the presidential election.

Presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan’s spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan shared a video online showing the woman at the polling station. He said the voter is a resident of the Taghavard village of Martuni region.

“According to her family, as much as they tried to persuade her to stay home due to the danger of the pandemic, not only didn’t the woman disobey the advises, she went on to say that “I will vote in the next election also””, Poghosyan said on social media.

The voter, who only revealed her first name Arevhat, told a reporter that she has made the right choice in the vote and that everything will be alright.

282 polling stations, including 1 in Yerevan for citizens of Artsakh, were opened as of 08:00, April 14.

President of the Free Fatherland Party Arayik Harutyunyan and incumbent Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan are running for the presidency in the second round. They garnered 49,26% and 26,4% of votes respectively in the first round.

103,637 people are eligible to vote.

Mayilyan, however, has called on voters not to participate in the election due to the danger of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As of the latest data, there are 6 cases of the infection in Artsakh. A state of emergency is enforced in the country.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan