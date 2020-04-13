Armenian National Library Week dedicated to Anne Frank to be held online

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Library Association and the Civil Society Institute of Armenia are organizing online events as part of the National Library Week dedicated to Anne Frank and her The Diary of Anne Frank, the Khnko Aper Children’s Library said in a news release.

The Diary of Anne Frank was translated into Armenian first time in 1962.

On June 12th, 2019, the 90th anniversary of birth of Anne Frank, a more comprehensive translation from the original Dutch language was published. On this occasion, many themed events were organized in Armenian libraries dedicated to Anne Frank, and the 2020 April 13-20 National Library Week is dedicated to her as well.

Despite the coronavirus-related state of emergency and lockdown, organizers did not postpone the event but chose to hold it remotely, online, “because the issues which are touched upon in this highly emotional book are unfortunately topical in the context of present times as well”.

The project is sponsored by the Embassy of Netherlands in Armenia and Georgia.

The remote events will feature discussions, exhibitions and lectures.

