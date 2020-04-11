Armenia to gradually open up businesses

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that certain types of businesses will be opened up and allowed to carry on their operations from April 13th.

“Agriculture, forestry, fishery, mining, electricity, gas, steam air conditioning supply, water supply, waste management and reprocessing, wastewater, transportation and warehouse operations, financial and insurance operations, public administration protection and mandatory social insurance sector, healthcare and social servicing sector of the population and the operations of foreign organizations will be entirely allowed. We have also decided to allow from April 13th the outdoor construction and tobacco industry,” he said.

Starting April 20th, other business areas such as clothing production, textile industry, household stores, scientific studies and processing sectors will be opened up.

“We understand that people must work and soon we will have a detailed consultation with our businessmen in the textile industry to show them how to organize the manufacturing maximally safe,” Pashinyan said.

Earlier Pashinyan said that the government will extend the coronavirus state of emergency for another 30 days starting April 14th.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan