Armenia coronavirus fatalities reach 13

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. An 86-year-old patient has died from novel coronavirus complications in Armenia, healthcare ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on social media.

She said the patient had underlying health conditions, apart from having developed double pneumonia.

As of midday April 11, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Armenia reached 966, out of which 780 are active cases.

173 have recovered and 13 have died.

