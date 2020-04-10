COVID 19 updates – over 336 thousand recoveries globally

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 1,622,049, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

Death toll is over 97,000.

More than 366,000 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (468,895 confirmed cases). 16,697 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 157,022 cases so far. Over 3 thousand new cases were reported in one day. The total number of deaths in Spain is 15,843.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 143,626 cases. 18,279 patients have died. Italy has the highest death toll all over the world.

Germany has confirmed a total of 118,235 cases and 2,607 deaths.

Germany is followed by France where 117,749 cases have been confirmed, 12,210 patients have died.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 81,907 cases. The death toll here is 3,336.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 68,192. The number of deaths is 4,232.

Iran is followed by UK – 65,077 cases, Turkey – 42,282, Belgium – 26,667 and Switzerland – 24,172.

Georgia confirmed 230 cases of coronavirus and Russia – 11,917. 94 people have died in Russia.

Among the Arab states the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the largest number of confirmed cases – 2,990. 14 death cases have been registered here. Qatar confirmed 2,512 cases and 6 deaths. The death toll among the Arab states is the highest in Egypt as 118 patients have died, but the country has less confirmed cases – 1,699. Iraq confirmed 1,232 cases and 69 deaths, Kuwait – 993 cases and 1 death. The first case has been confirmed in Yemen, a foreigner who arrived from the UAE has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan