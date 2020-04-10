“We are on the brink of economic crisis” – Pashinyan tells EEU heads of government in videocall

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Members of the Eurasian Economic Union are holding a videoconference of its Inter-Governmental Council on April 10 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, addressing the heads of government of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, delivered a speech from Yerevan. “I am very happy for the opportunity to see you all through the videoconference. Despite going through difficult times, I think we have to do our utmost in order for our organization not to interrupt its usual rhythm even for a second,” Pashinyan said.

He presented to the EEU heads of government the coronavirus situation in Armenia and noted that it is under control.

Pashinyan also briefed about the coronavirus response, as well as the business and social assistance programs.

“Unfortunately, we are standing on the brink of [economic] crisis. No one can say what scenario it will have, how much longer the pandemic will last, how deep the crisis will be and how the global economy will behave in that situation,” Pashinyan said.

Reporting and writing by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan