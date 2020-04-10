72-year-old man dies from coronavirus in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. A 72-year-old man has died from the novel coronavirus in Armenia, Healthcare minister’s spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on Facebook, adding that the patient had accompanying chronic diseases.

“A death case has been registered in the St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital. The 72-year-old patient had coronavirus, double pneumonia. In addition, he had accompanying chronic diseases, such as hypertension, benign prostatic hyperplasia”, she said.

According to the latest data, 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected to 937. The total number of deaths is 11.

5,144 people tested negative so far.

The number of recovered patients has reached 149.

The active cases are 777.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to battle the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



