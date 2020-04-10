Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 April

Georgia coronavirus cases reach 227: RIA Novosti

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Georgia has reached 227. 57 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, RIA Novosti reports citing the government-led website of disease monitoring.

There are children, a pregnant woman, doctors and others among the infected.

According to the Georgian health ministry, the peak of the infection is expected in the second half of April.

Georgia declared a state of emergency on March 21 to battle the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 21.





