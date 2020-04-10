16 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia, bringing total to 937

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected to 937, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

1 more patient has died, bringing the total number of deaths to 11.

5,144 people tested negative so far.

The number of recovered patients has reached 149, as 11 more patients have recovered in the past one day.

The active cases are 777.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to battle the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



