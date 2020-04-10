Armenia and Georgia team up to evacuate exchange students from United States

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. 35 Armenian exchange students are being evacuated from the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said 34 of them are students of the FLEX program while 1 is an ACES student.

The evacuation was organized by Armenia and Georgia in cooperation with the American Councils. The flight is also carrying Georgian students.

The Armenian embassy coordinated the American Councils’ actions in safely gathering the Armenian students from across 19 different states of the USA to Chicago, from where an evacuation flight embarked on the Doha-Tbilisi-Yerevan flight.

The Armenian Embassy in the USA and the Honorary Consulate of Armenia in Chicago provided the students with personal protective items at the Chicago airport. The students will be met at the Doha airport and escorted to the departure hall of the next flight.

Upon arrival, all 35 students will be quarantined for 14 days in Yerevan.

“This is yet another good example of Armenia and Georgia cooperating in repatriating their citizens from different countries amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. We thank the American Councils for the quick and smooth organization of the transportation of the Armenian students, as well as our Georgian colleagues for support and productive cooperation,” Naghdalyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan