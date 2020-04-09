Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-04-20

YEREVAN, 9 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 April, USD exchange rate down by 3.48 drams to 493.10 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.84 drams to 536.59 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 6.66 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.74 drams to 612.97 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 207.51 drams to 26123.45 drams. Silver price down by 1.85 drams to 238.83 drams. Platinum price down by 82.90 drams to 11747.47 drams.