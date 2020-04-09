COVID-19 latest updates: Spain overtakes US with most death cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 1,533.897, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

Death toll is over 89,000.

More than 337,000 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (435,160 confirmed cases). 14,797 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 152,446 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 15,238. Spain overtook US with the most death cases.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 139,422 cases. 17,669 patients have died.

Germany has confirmed a total of 113,296 cases and 2,349 deaths.

Germany is followed by France where 112,950 cases have been confirmed, 10,869 patients have died.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 81,865 cases. The death toll here is 3,335.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 66,220. The number of deaths is 4,110.

Iran is followed by UK – 60,733 cases, Turkey – 38,226, Belgium – 24,983 and Switzerland – 23,612.

Georgia confirmed 214 cases of coronavirus and Russia – 10,131. 76 people have died in Russia.

Among the Arab states the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the largest number of confirmed cases – 2,659. 12 death cases have been registered here. Qatar confirmed 2,376 cases and 6 deaths. The death toll among the Arab states is the highest in Egypt as 103 patients have died, but the country has less confirmed cases – 1,560. Iraq confirmed 1,202 cases and 69 deaths, Kuwait – 910 cases and 1 death, Syria – 19 cases and 2 deaths, Libya -21 cases and 1 death.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 204 countries and territories.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



