Coronavirus cases surpass 10,000 in Russia: TASS

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The number of coronavirus patients in Russia rose by 1,459 in the past 24 hours, reaching 10,131, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

“A total of 10,131 coronavirus cases have so far been recorded in 81 Russian regions (up by 16.8%). As many as 118 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 698. Thirteen coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 76”, the statement reads.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 204 countries and territories.