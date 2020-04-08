Furloughed tech engineers offered government grants in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of High Tech Industry will soon offer grant program opportunities to tech companies and engineers who are furloughed amid the state of emergency lockdown over the coronavirus crisis, Minister Hakob Arshakyan said at a news conference.

“Our grant programs will be continuous. There are now some opportunities for tech companies, for those who are rendering services. Thanks to the grants they will also have the opportunity to make investments in the direction of developing and selling some products. Due to the coronavirus, companies or employees depending on the market conditions may be temporarily furloughed. I think this is a good opportunity for them to apply for the grants that we will soon announce. And laid off engineers will have the chance to start developing products,” he said.

He said the government has allocated around 930,000,000 drams for the grants in 2020.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan