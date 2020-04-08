Russian mobile lab deployed in Armenian military has capacity of 100 PCR tests in one day

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The mobile lab which the Russian military deployed to Armenia on April 7 has the capacity to conduct 100 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests of the coronavirus in one day, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on social media.

The complex is made up from the lab itself, a sample-taking and disinfecting system.

The system has been deployed in the Armenian military and it will be used in all military bases.

Russian epidemiological specialists have also arrived to cooperate with Armenian colleagues in detecting and preventing the coronavirus in Armenian military bases, as well as the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri.

