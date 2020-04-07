Self-isolation regime set for Artsakh's Mirik village following 1st coronavirus case

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Self-isolation regime has been set for the resident of Mirik village of Artsakh following the 1st case of coronavirus infection was reported there, ARMENPRESS reports State Minister of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan said in a press conference on April 7.

‘’Given the fact that just 40 families live in the village, we have decided to set a regime of self-isolation for the village to prevent the spread of the virus’’, he said.

The 1st coronavirus case was recorded in Artsakh on April 7. The resident of Mirik village returned to Artsakh from Armenia. His contacts, a total of 17 people, have been isolated.

