PM Pashinyan not satisfied with process of investigations into corruption cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is not satisfied with the process of the investigations into corruption cases, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said during a Facebook Live, answering the question of a citizen, who asked how many corruption cases are now in court process and when the embezzlements will be confiscated.

“Recently we held a consultation and I gave clear tasks aimed at increasing the effectiveness of investigations into corruption cases’’, PM Pashinyan said, noting that they are trying to understand the objective and subjective reasons for the low effectiveness of the process. ‘’My colleagues know that if the effectiveness does not increase, we will have to make decisions of other style’’, Pashinyan said.

As refers to returned or confiscated sums, PM Pashinyan said that the issue is not only about the past or future confiscations, but is about that the state budget revenues of Armenia since 2018 have significantly increased. ‘’This is the realization of my pre-revolutionary promise, according to which state budget revenues would increase by 30-35%, while today we have an increase of 40-45%. This was possible due to fight against shadow economy, monopolies and corruption'', Pashinyan said, noting that 40 billion AMD have been returned and there are criminal cases over embezzlements amounting to 190 billion MAD, but this is not all.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that fight against corruption will continue in Armenia and everything will be done to maximally increase the effectiveness of this fight.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan