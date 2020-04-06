PM Pashinyan determined to bring to end judicial reforms

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Following the changes in the judicial code, an important stage of reforms of the judicial sphere will start, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said during a Facebook Live, answering the question of a citizen, who asked what can be done to stop the process of postponing trials with the same reason every time.

Nikol Pashinyan reminded that the National Assembly has already adopted the relevant changes already, and the reform process of the judicial sphere will kick off after the President of the Republic signs the laws.

‘’We will enter a very important stage where more attention will be paid to the ethics of the judges and in general, the anti-corruption policy of the judiciary will be stricter'', Pashinyan said.

According to the PM, even before the crisis all the international reports noted that though Armenia has recorded very high economic growth, it's necessary to make reforms in the judicial system to ensure the future economic growth.

''We are determined to bring to end judicial reforms, including solving the crisis over the Constitutional Court. As you know, Constitutiobnal referendum has been scheduled for that'', Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan