Coronavirus spread rate declines in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. The rate of doubling the number of coronavirus infected persons has declined in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Health Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said in a Facebook Live.

‘’If we view by daily percentage point rise, we have recorded 4.6%, 6.8% and 1.3% rise in the past 3 days. The number of infected persons now doubles in every 8 days, before it was 7 days. Our task is to maximally drop this pace’’, the Minister said.

As of April 6, 11:00, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia is 833. 8 people have died. The total number of recoveries is 62.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to battle the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

