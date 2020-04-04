Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 April

First coronavirus-linked death recorded in Georgia

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS.  1st case of coronavirus-linked death has been recorded in Georgia. ARMENPRESS reports the 79-year old woman was from Marneuli.

A doctor from one of Tbilisi hospitals informed that the woman had other concomitant diseases.  

Georgia has recorded a total of 156 cases.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. 

