First coronavirus-linked death recorded in Georgia

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. 1st case of coronavirus-linked death has been recorded in Georgia. ARMENPRESS reports the 79-year old woman was from Marneuli.

A doctor from one of Tbilisi hospitals informed that the woman had other concomitant diseases.

Georgia has recorded a total of 156 cases.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan