Coronavirus cases reach 770 in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. 34 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

By 11:00, April 4 the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia is 770. 7 cases of fatality have been recorded. 720 are active cases.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. Strict limitations have been imposed.

