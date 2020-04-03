COVID-19 updates: Spain surpasses Italy in most confirmed cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has 1,034.163, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

Death toll is over 54,000.

220,025 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (245,442 confirmed cases). Over 6,000 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 117,710 cases. Death toll is 10,935.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported 115,242 cases. 13,915 patients have died.

Germany overtook China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, and has appeared in the fourth place with 85,903 cases. The death toll is 1,122 in the European country.

China reported 81,620 confirmed cases. The death toll is 3,322. Meanwhile, the Chinese authorities announced about the stop of the spread of the virus inside the country.

China is followed by France – 59,105 confirmed cases, with 5,387 deaths, Iran – 53,183 cases, 3,294 deaths, UK – 33,718 cases, Switzerland -19,303 cases.

Georgia confirmed 148 cases, Russia – 4,149, and Turkey – 18,135.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 204 countries and territories.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

