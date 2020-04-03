Mexico temporarily stops brewing Corona beer

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Mexico’s Grupo Modelo said on April 2 it will temporarily stop brewing Corona beer and other brands exported to 180 countries after its business activities were declared non-essential under a government order aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Reuters reports.

The Mexican government this week declared a health emergency and ordered the suspension of non-essential activities after the number of coronavirus cases in the country surpassed 1,000. On Thursday, it reported 1,510 cases and 50 deaths.

The brewer said in a statement that the suspension will go into place from April 5.