Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 April

Armen Haykyants appointed acting member of Supreme Judicial Council

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree according to which Armen Haykyants has been appointed acting member of the Supreme Judicial Council, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
