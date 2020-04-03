Armen Haykyants appointed acting member of Supreme Judicial Council
YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree according to which Armen Haykyants has been appointed acting member of the Supreme Judicial Council, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
