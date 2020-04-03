COVID-19 latest updates: Germany overtakes China with most confirmed cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has 1,017.394, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

Death toll is over 53,000.

213,217 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (245,373 confirmed cases). Over 6,000 deaths were reported.

Then comes Italy which confirmed 115,242 cases so far. Italy is the first in the world with the coronavirus death cases as 13,915 patients have died.

Spain has surpassed China, capturing the third place with the number of confirmed cases. Here the number of confirmed cases is 112,065 and the total number of deaths is over 10,000.

Germany also overtook China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, and has appeared in the fourth place with 84,794 cases. The death toll is 1,107 in the European country.

China reported 81,620 confirmed cases. The death toll is 3,322. Meanwhile, the Chinese authorities announced about the stop of the spread of the virus inside the country.

China is followed by France – 59,105 confirmed cases, with 5,387 deaths, Iran – 50,468 cases, 3,160 deaths, UK – 33,718 cases, Switzerland -18,827 cases.

Georgia confirmed 148 cases, Russia – 4,149, and Turkey – 18,135.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 204 countries and territories.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan