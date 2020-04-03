China to mourn COVID-19 victims on April 4: Xinhua

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. China will hold a national mourning on April 4 in memory of its citizens who died recently from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Xinhua reports.

During the national mourning national flags will fly at half-mast across the country and in all Chinese embassies and consulates abroad, as well as public recreational activities will be suspended across the country.

On April 4, at 10:00 local time, China will hold three minutes of silence to mourn those who died. Air raid sirens and horns of automobiles, trains and ships will wail in grief.

3,322 people have died in China from COVID-19 since the outbreak of the epidemic. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is 81,620, according to the latest data.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in more than 200 countries.