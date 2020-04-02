Coronavirus-infected 78-year old patient dies in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. A 78-year old woman died today in Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital. She was infected with coronavirus, ARMENPRESS reports Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson of the Health minister of Armenia, wrote on her Facbook page, adding that the woman was not a citizen of Armenia.

''A fatality was recorded at Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital. A 78-year old patient was tested positive for coronavirus, had double polycystic pneumonia and blood coagulation disorders emerged, which hampered the treatment process. Besides, the woman had concomitant chronic diseases, including diabetes and arterial hypertension. She was not a citizen of the Republic of Armenia'', Nikoghosyan wrote.

This is the 6th death case of patients with coronavirus. Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia is 663. 33 patients have recovered.

