Iranian parliament speaker tests positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani tested positive for coronavirus, ARMENPRESS reports IRIB TV informs.

‘’After several symptoms emerging, the parliament speaker tested for coronavirus. Since the test was positive, he is now in quarantine and receives treatment’’, reads the statement.

