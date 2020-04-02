EU to provide Armenia with 51 million Euro for fight against coronavirus

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. The EU will provide Armenia with 51 million Euro assistance to fight against coronavirus, ARMENPRESS reports the EU Office in Armenia announced.

“Particularly, €18 million new funds + €33 million redirected towards supplying medical devices and equipment, training for medical and laboratory staff, support to SMEs and business community, as well as social and humanitarian assistance to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

More is yet to come through access to important regional banking facilities and further restructuring of projects”, reads the statement.