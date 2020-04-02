COVID 19 updates – over 5 thousand die in USA

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS.The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 961,000, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

Death toll is over 49,000.

203,153 patients have recovered.

5% of the infected are in serious condition.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (215,362 confirmed cases). Over 5,100 deaths were reported.

Then comes Italy which confirmed 110,574 cases so far. Italy is the first in the world with the coronavirus death cases as 13,155 patients have died.

Spain has surpassed China, capturing the third place with the number of confirmed cases. Here the number of confirmed cases is 110,238 and the total number of deaths is over 10,000.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, has appeared in the fourth place with 81,589 cases. The number of new cases is just 35. 76,408 people have recovered, and 3,318 have died. Meanwhile, the Chinese authorities announced about the stop of the spread of the virus inside the country.

Then comes Germany with 80,641 confirmed cases. 962 people have died.

Next comes France with 56,989 confirmed cases. 4,032 have died.

Iran has confirmed 50,468 cases. 3,160 people have died.

UK confirmed 33,718 cases, where over 4,000 new cases were reproted in one day. Switzerland confirmed 18,267cases.

There are 130 cases in Georgia, 3,548 cases in Russia, where 771 newcases were recorded in one day. Turkey confirmed 15,679 cases.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 200 countries and territories.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan