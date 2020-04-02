Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 April

President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of 2016 April War victims

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited today the village of Talish to lay a wreath at the memorial on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of the April War, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

On the same day President Sahakyan convened a consultation with the highest commanding staff of the Defense Army led by Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan.

During the consultation issues relating to the army-building and raising the combat preparedness level of the Defense Army were discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      





