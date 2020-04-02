Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 April

Spain reports 950 more deaths from COVID-19 in one day: Euronews

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. 950 people have died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Spain in one day, Euronews reports.

Local authorities announced that the death toll in the country from COVID-19 has surpassed 10,000.

Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain is more than 110,000 since the outbreak of the virus.

The Spanish health ministry reported that almost 27,000 patients have recovered today.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in more than 200 countries.

