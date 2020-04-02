Number of coronavirus-infected healthcare workers increases in Armenia, says minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. One of the main tasks of the government is to protect the health of medics so that they can continue providing their services, Healthcare Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said at a press conference, asked whether in addition to the 3 healthcare workers, who were infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), there are new cases among the doctors.

“It will be difficult to answer now, but yes there are new cases and their number is increasing. Of course, this is painful, but also is unavoidable. There are also some interesting cases when healthcare workers are sometimes being infected not in the workplace, but within their circles which are being clarified and isolation works are taking place”, the minister said.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Armenia has reached 663. 4 death cases have been registered so far. 33 patients have recovered. 2490 people tested negative for the virus. The number of active cases is 626.

