COVID-19 latest updates: Death cases in US surpass 5,000

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 940,000, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

Death toll is over 47,000.

196,214 patients have recovered.

5% of the infected are in serious condition.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (215,344 confirmed cases). Over 5,000 deaths were reported.

Then comes Italy which confirmed 110,574 cases so far. Italy is the first in the world with the coronavirus death cases as 13,155 patients have died.

Spain has surpassed China, capturing the third place with the number of confirmed cases. Here the number of confirmed cases is 104,118 and the total number of deaths is 9,387.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, has appeared in the fourth place with 81,589 cases. 76,408 patients have recovered. The death toll is 3,318. Meanwhile, the Chinese authorities announced about the stop of the spread of the virus inside the country.

China is followed by Germany with 77,981 confirmed cases and 931 deaths, followed by France (56,989 confirmed cases, 4,032 deaths), Iran (47,593 confirmed cases, 3,036 deaths), UK (29,474), Switzerland (17,781).

Georgia confirmed 130 cases, Russia – 3,548, and Turkey – 15,679.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 203 countries and territories.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

