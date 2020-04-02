9 hospitals totally involved in fight against COVID-19 in Armenia  

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. 9 medical centers in Armenia are completely involved in the fight against the novel coronavirus. 16 hotels accepted infected patients with mild symptoms, as well as direct contacts, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said at a press conference.

“Within the frames of the anti-coronavirus fight our citizens, who tested positive for the virus, but have mild symptoms, are currently in 16 hotels and guesthouses, and the rest are direct contacts of the infected people. Each hotel supposes to have a respective staff, such as epidemiologist, doctor, specialists dealing with supplies, and the system is expanding very quickly as if in the state of war when new capacities are mobilized to resist the enemy. In our case such resources are being mobilized. 9 hospitals are already completely involved in the fight against the disease. The largest one is the St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital which is going to take the greatest burden starting tomorrow”, Torosyan said.

According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Armenia has reached 663. 4 death cases have been registered so far. 33 patients have recovered. 2490 people tested negative for the virus. The number of active cases is 626.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus were confirmed in more than 200 countries.

