Two more patients recover from novel coronavirus in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. 2 more patients in Armenia have tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and were discharged from hospital, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

The minister added that the total number of recovered people has reached 33.

Torosyan said so far 350 people ended their quarantine period.

In his turn Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged citizens not to treat coronavirus so calmly. “In the beginning we managed to stop the panic. It’s good that there is a common calmness in the country, but at the same time it’s dangerous from epidemic perspective”, the PM said, adding: “Dear compatriots, please do not react to this issue so calmly”.

According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Armenia has reached 663. 4 death cases have been registered so far. 2490 people tested negative for the virus. The number of active cases is 626.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan