Armenia reports 92 coronavirus cases in one day, bringing total to 663
YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. 92 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in one day, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 663, the National Center for Disease Control reported.
With 33 recoveries and 4 fatalities the number of active cases is 626.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
