Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 April

Armenia reports 92 coronavirus cases in one day, bringing total to 663

Armenia reports 92 coronavirus cases in one day, bringing total to 663

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. 92 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in one day, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 663, the National Center for Disease Control reported.

With 33 recoveries and 4 fatalities the number of active cases is 626.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration