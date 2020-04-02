China's international flights cut to no more than 134 per week – RIA

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. China's international flights have been limited to no more than 134 per week in an effort to halt imported coronavirus cases but at the same time to meet the needs of overseas Chinese national willing to repatriate, RIA Novosti reported citing the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration.

The recent cases of COVID-19 in China are all imported cases, with 90% being Chinese repatriates.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan